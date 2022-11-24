Maple Leafs Mourn the Loss of Legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Borje Salming

Toronto Maple Leafs legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Borje Salming has passed away.

The team released a statement confirming Salming’s death on Thursday.

“Borje was a pioneer of the game and an icon with an unbreakable spirit and unquestioned toughness. He helped open the door for Europeans in the NHL and defined himself through his play on the ice and through his contributions to the community,” Maple Leafs President and Alternate Governor Brendan Shanahan said. “Borje joined the Maple Leafs 50 years ago and will forever be a part of our hockey family. We extend our deepest condolences to his wife, Pia, his children Theresa, Anders, Rasmus, Bianca, Lisa and Sara, and brother Stieg.”

In August, the Maple Leafs revealed that the Swedish legend was diagnosed with ALS, a disease that progressively attacks the nervous system and for which there is no cure.

In October, Salming lost the ability to speak. In an interview with Swedish newspaper Expressen, Salming and his family talked openly about the disease and the issues with getting proper treatment in his home country.

Less than two weeks ago, Salming and his family flew to Canada where in addition to treatment, he attended Hockey Hall of Fame festivities. He was honored before the HHOF game against the Philadelphia Flyers at Scotiabank Arena as part of those festivities, followed by a separate night to honor the legend on Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks.

The Leafs played a tribute video of Salming in front of him and his family. He dropped the puck for the ceremonial faceoff. Toronto started an all-Swedish lineup in honor of the one affectionally referred to as ‘King’.

Salming was a trailblazer for hockey. He was the first Swedish player to come to the NHL and make a significant impact on the game. His No. 21 is retired by the Maple Leafs.

Salming’s Maple Leafs career began when he signed as a free agent prior to the 1973-74 season. Over the course of 16 seasons and 1,099 regular season games in blue and white, he would go on to establish a team record for most assists (620) while registering the most goals (148), points (768) and playoff points (49) by a defenceman in franchise history. His #21 hangs in the rafters at Scotiabank Arena as one of 19 players to have their number retired by the Maple Leafs.



A two-time runner-up for the Norris Trophy, Salming was named to the NHL’s First All-Star team in 1976-77 and the Second All-Star team on five occasions. In 1996, he became the first Swedish player inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame and was honored as one of the ‘100 Greatest NHL Players’ in 2017.

On the international stage, Salming represented Sweden at four IIHF World Championships, three Canada Cups and the 1992 Winter Olympics. He was inducted into the IIHF Hall of Fame in 1998 and, in 2008, was recognized as part of the IIHF’s Centennial All-Star Team, featuring the six most successful players in the history of international ice hockey as voted by an expert panel.

Salming was 71.