Skip to main content

Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson Leaves Game Against Kings With Shoulder Injury

The 21-year-old forward was the recipient of a hard hit along the end boards from Kings defenseman Matt Roy.

It appears as though the injury bug has bitten Nick Robertson again.

The Toronto Maple Leafs forward left Thursday's game in the first period when he took a hard hit from Los Angeles Kings defenseman Matt Roy.

Robertson was slow to get up. He initially tried to before falling back onto the ice. After he was attended to by training staff, Robertson kept his right arm in a prone position.

The Leafs confirmed that Robertson sustained a shoulder injury and would not return to the game.

Roy was assessed a penalty for interference on the hit.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Auston Matthews initially filled in on the wing in Robertson's absence for the first few shifts after the players' absence.

Robertson was playing in his third consecutive game in a top-six role and the injury is another setback for the California native who has had a long history of injuries in a short period of time.

While with the Toronto Marlies last season, Robertson sustained a non-displaced fracture in his fibula and missed 10 weeks.

During the 2021 season, the forward suffered a knee injury in his regular-season NHL debut.

Robertson has two goals and five points in 15 games this season.

In This Article (1)

Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs

Marner33
News

Mitch Marner Extends Maple Leafs Record Points Streak to 21 on a Crazy Shift Against Kings

By David Alter
Robertson3
News

Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson Leaves Game Against Kings With Shoulder Injury

By David Alter
AC5FE8B4-3937-4E38-ABA3-0EE656A54E8D
News

Morgan Rielly’s Return to Maple Leafs From Knee Injury Lacks a Clear Timeline

By David Alter
Brodie
News

Maple Leafs’ TJ Brodie to Return Against Kings: ‘I Took A Couple of Bumps and Felt Good’

By David Alter
2C34B5B4-5280-4284-9F25-3A0EF0542F80
News

Maple Leafs Send Semyon Der-Arguchintsev Back to the Marlies

By David Alter
2C795D03-4AEB-48D1-8DC7-5B0600BD028E
News

How Matt Murray’s ‘Perfect’ Goaltending Helped Maple Leafs Withstand Wild Sequence to Beat Stars

By David Alter
Mete1
News

Depleted Maple Leafs' Defense Takes Another Hit, Victor Mete Sustains Lower-Body Injury Against Stars

By David Alter
Marner
News

Mitch Marner Extends Maple Leafs-Record Points Streak to 20 Games

By David Alter