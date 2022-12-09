Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson Leaves Game Against Kings With Shoulder Injury

It appears as though the injury bug has bitten Nick Robertson again.

The Toronto Maple Leafs forward left Thursday's game in the first period when he took a hard hit from Los Angeles Kings defenseman Matt Roy.

Robertson was slow to get up. He initially tried to before falling back onto the ice. After he was attended to by training staff, Robertson kept his right arm in a prone position.

The Leafs confirmed that Robertson sustained a shoulder injury and would not return to the game.

Roy was assessed a penalty for interference on the hit.

Auston Matthews initially filled in on the wing in Robertson's absence for the first few shifts after the players' absence.

Robertson was playing in his third consecutive game in a top-six role and the injury is another setback for the California native who has had a long history of injuries in a short period of time.

While with the Toronto Marlies last season, Robertson sustained a non-displaced fracture in his fibula and missed 10 weeks.

During the 2021 season, the forward suffered a knee injury in his regular-season NHL debut.

Robertson has two goals and five points in 15 games this season.