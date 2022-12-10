Maple Leafs’ Nick Robertson Out Six-to-Eight Weeks With Shoulder Injury

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson will be out of the lineup for approximately six-to-eight weeks as he recovers from a shoulder injury sustained on Thursday against the Los Angeles Kings.

At least that’s how it will start.

The forward is electing to go through rehabilitation instead of going the surgery route.

“It’s not one of those things where you absolutely have to have surgery,” Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said Robertson’s diagnosis. “He’s going to to rehab it and give it every opportunity to heal appropriately and take it from there, but it’s just one of those things that they’ll continue to assess it as he moves along.”

Robertson left Thursday's game in the first period when he took a hard hit from Los Angeles Kings defenseman Matt Roy.

The 21-year-old’s latest ailment is another setback in the player’s short professional hockey career beset by injuries.

While with the Toronto Marlies last season, Robertson sustained a non-displaced fracture in his fibula and missed 10 weeks.

During the 2021 season, the forward suffered a knee injury in his regular-season NHL debut.

“It sucks even more because he’s been through this before and has had some bad luck with this.” Keefe said of Robertson. “As a young player it’s tough to get traction, but because he has been through it before and each time he’s come out a little bit better, that should give him confidence and belief that he’s got reasons to continue to work and push through and as a result gives us that same confidence.”

Robertson has two goals and five points in 15 games this season with the Maple Leafs.