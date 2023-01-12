Maple Leafs Overcome Auston Matthews-Less Power Play with Game-Winning Goal From Mitch Marner

The Toronto Maple Leafs were 0-for-4 on the power-play until Mitch Marner scored the go-ahead goal late with 1:15 remaining in regulation time against the Nashville Predators.

The Toronto Maple Leafs had all kinds of difficulty executing the power play against the Nashville Predators on Wednesday.

But they finally cashed in when needed when Mitch Marner clapped his stick at William Nylander to receive a pass at a wide-open net to beat Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros for what ended up being the game-winner.

"In that moment, I’m just trying not to get that blocked or saved to be on a highlight reel," Marner described of the play.

The goal put Toronto up 2-1 with 1:15 to go in regulation time.

"Really smart by Mitchy," Maple Leafs captain John Tavares said of the play. "With the way pucks were not settling all night on sticks, (he) took an extra second, realized he had some time and buried it."

Tavares picked up the secondary assist on the goal and picked up his 20th tally of the season with the game's opening goal in the first period.

Marner extended his home points streak to 18 games and tied the record that was held by Darryl Sittler. Marner will have a chance to take sole possession of the record when the Maple Leafs host the Florida Panthers on Tuesday.

But Marner's tally finally helped the Leafs overcome a power play that looked lost without star forward Auston Matthews, who missed Wednesday's game with an undisclosed injury.

"It was ugly, but it won us the hockey game, Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said of the power play. "So, the coach is going to keep his mouth shut, you know. That's really it."

Matthews is day-to-day and some clarity on his status for Thursday's game against the Detroit Red Wings should be clearer when the coach holds an availability at Little Caesars Arena later in the morning.

The Maple Leafs' power play ranks eighth in the league (24.8 percent).