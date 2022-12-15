Skip to main content

Maple Leafs Part Ways with Defensive Prospect Axel Rindell, Open Up Needed Contract Slot

The club placed Rindell on unconditional waivers on Thursday for the purposes of mutual termination of his NHL contract.
NEW YORK — The Toronto Maple Leafs have improved their contract flexibility after agreeing to a mutual parting of the ways with defensive prospect Axel Rindell.

The club placed the defenseman on waivers on Thursday for the purposes of contract termination.

According to TSN’s Chris Johnston, the club and the player had a “mutual understanding” before Thursday’s move.

Drafted in the sixth round (177th overall) by the Maple Leafs in the 2020 NHL Draft, the Finnish defender had split his season between the Toronto Marlies (AHL) and Newfoundland Growlers (ECHL), the Maple Leafs’ minor-league affiliates.

Rindell picked up two goals and two assists in five games with Newfoundland but none during his time in Toronto.

What it means for the Maple Leafs 

Once 2 p.m. ET passes on Friday, the Leafs will be able to shed a contract and they will drop to 49 contracts, one below the current maximum that they stand at as of this writing.

That will afford the Maple Leafs some flexibility when and if they decide they want to add a player to their team between now and the NHL trade deadline on Mar. 3, 2023.

Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs Part Ways with Defensive Prospect Axel Rindell, Open Up Needed Contract Slot

