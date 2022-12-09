Maple Leafs’ Pierre Engvall to Have Hearing with NHL Department of Player Safety Following Match Penalty

Engvall received a five minute major and match penalty for intent to injury during the Maple Leafs’ 5-0 win against the Los Angeles Kings.

The Toronto Maple Leafs could be without forward Pierre Engvall in the short term as the forward will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday.

Engvall received a five minute major and match penalty after his stick came down on the head of Los Angeles Kings defenseman Sean Durzi.

It’ll be up to Engvall to plead his case and demonstrate that he wasn’t intending to injure Durzi in order to avoid a supplemental discipline. He doesn’t have any suspension history and that should help in terms of possible leniency.

But it’s incredibly rare for hearings with the NHL Department of Player Safety to result in no suspension of any kind.

Engvall scored his fourth goal of the season against the Kings on Thursday. The 26-year-old has seven points in 27 games.

He had been skating with forwards Alex Kerfoot and David Kampf over the last few games.

Developing…