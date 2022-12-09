Skip to main content

Maple Leafs’ Pierre Engvall to Have Hearing with NHL Department of Player Safety Following Match Penalty

Engvall received a five minute major and match penalty for intent to injury during the Maple Leafs’ 5-0 win against the Los Angeles Kings.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Toronto Maple Leafs could be without forward Pierre Engvall in the short term as the forward will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday.

Engvall received a five minute major and match penalty after his stick came down on the head of Los Angeles Kings defenseman Sean Durzi.

It’ll be up to Engvall to plead his case and demonstrate that he wasn’t intending to injure Durzi in order to avoid a supplemental discipline. He doesn’t have any suspension history and that should help in terms of possible leniency.

But it’s incredibly rare for hearings with the NHL Department of Player Safety to result in no suspension of any kind.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Engvall scored his fourth goal of the season against the Kings on Thursday. The 26-year-old has seven points in 27 games.

He had been skating with forwards Alex Kerfoot and David Kampf over the last few games. 

Developing…

In This Article (2)

Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs
Pierre Engvall
Pierre Engvall

31144F4D-2E89-4DE5-AF18-BBE825D0DABD
News

Maple Leafs’ Pierre Engvall to Have Hearing with NHL Department of Player Safety Following Match Penalty

By David Alter
Marner33
News

Mitch Marner Extends Maple Leafs Record Points Streak to 21 on a Crazy Shift Against Kings

By David Alter
Robertson3
News

Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson to Miss 'Significant Time' With Shoulder Injury Against Kings

By David Alter
AC5FE8B4-3937-4E38-ABA3-0EE656A54E8D
News

Morgan Rielly’s Return to Maple Leafs From Knee Injury Lacks a Clear Timeline

By David Alter
Brodie
News

Maple Leafs’ TJ Brodie to Return Against Kings: ‘I Took A Couple of Bumps and Felt Good’

By David Alter
2C34B5B4-5280-4284-9F25-3A0EF0542F80
News

Maple Leafs Send Semyon Der-Arguchintsev Back to the Marlies

By David Alter
2C795D03-4AEB-48D1-8DC7-5B0600BD028E
News

How Matt Murray’s ‘Perfect’ Goaltending Helped Maple Leafs Withstand Wild Sequence to Beat Stars

By David Alter
Mete1
News

Depleted Maple Leafs' Defense Takes Another Hit, Victor Mete Sustains Lower-Body Injury Against Stars

By David Alter