Maple Leafs Place Jake Muzzin on Injured Reserve, Out Minimum Seven Days

The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed veteran defenseman Jake Muzzin on injured reserve, the team announced on Wednesday.

Muzzin was injured in the second period with a neck injury and did not return in the Maple Leafs’ 4-2 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Monday.

With Muzzin on injured reserve, the 33-year-old is unavailable to the Leafs for a minimum of seven days retroactive to his last appearance. The earliest he’d be eligible to return is Oct. 27 against the San Jose Sharks.

With the available roster spot, the Maple Leafs called up Filip Kral from the Marlies and he’ll likely serve as the team’s seventh defenseman for the team’s upcoming road trip.

The 22-year-old Kral has never dressed in an NHL. Earlier in the day, the Marlies signed Danny DeKeyser to a professional tryout.

Victor Mete is expected to slot into Toronto’s top-six with Muzzin out of the lineup.

Instant Analysis

A further update on Muzzin is expected from head coach Sheldon Keefe following practice. It makes sense for Muzzin to only be placed on IR as Toronto isn’t in any need of additional salary-cap space, nor do they have any contract slots at the moment to accommodate additional players.

More to come..