Maple Leafs Place Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Clifford, Adam Gaudette and Victor Mete on Waivers, Denis Malgin Makes Team

With one day to go until the Toronto Maple Leafs must finalize their roster, the club has placed four players on waivers.

As first reported by NorthStarBets’ Chris Johnston, Forwards Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Clifford and Adam Gaudette and defenseman Victor Mete were placed on the waiver wire Sunday. Should they go unclaimed over the course of 24-hours, it’s likely they would be assigned to the Toronto Marlies.

Denis Malgin, who also requires waivers, was not placed on waivers. He would have had to been included on Sunday along with the other players or traded away before Monday’s 5 p.m. ET, which suggests he has made the team.

Earlier on Sunday, Sportsnet’s Elliottte Friedman reported that the Maple Leafs issued an email to all of the other 31 NHL clubs that the veteran was available for a trade.

Simmonds and Clifford were regulars that appeared on Toronto’s fourth line. With an influx of new signings and talent, it has become clear that Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe was looking to remake the look of the line heading into this season.

The 34-year-old Simmonds had five goals and 16 points in 72 games last season.

The Maple Leafs re-acquired Clifford front he St. Louis Blues last season. He had one goal and three points in 23 games last season.

Denis Malgin signed with the Maple Leafs this summer after spending the last two seasons in Switzerland. He played in six of Toronto’s seven pre-season games where he recorded four goals and eight points.

Adam Gaudette was signed to a one-way contract last summer. A shoulder injury suffered early in camp appeared to have put him behind some of the other new signees.

Victor Mete had an excellent camp seemed on track to become Toronto’s seventh defenseman option after injuries ravaged the team’s back-end depth.

Mete took a puck off the foot during Friday’s morning skate that prevented him from taking part in any of Toronto’s final two pre-season games and could be a candidate to be claimed by another club looking to add depth at a cheap price.