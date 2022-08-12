Maple Leafs Prospect Amirov Eyeing November Return After Brain Tumor Diagnosis

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect says he feels healthy and has returned to the ice to skate with a trainer with the hope that he can return to action in November.

In a lengthy interview with Russian Newspaper Sport Express, Toronto's first-round pick (15th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft went into detail about how he came to learn that he had a brain tumor, the support he has received and his road to recovery.

"In the beginning, I couldn't believe it, at my age. I was worried," Amirov said in Russian and translated by the Sports Illustrated Media Group.

The 20-year-old Amirov was the recipient of a hit at the beginning of the 2021-22 season over with Salavat Yulaev in the KHL. That's when he began to have issues that mimicked a head injury.

"After the hit, I couldn't concentrate, everything was blank," Amirov said. "There were problems with concentration, it was like I was shaken up. They thought that I had a concussion."

As issues persisted, Amirov began to seek additional help from specialists in Germany in October. He had feared the worst at the time and it was confirmed to him in January.

The Maple Leafs officially revealed Amirov's brain tumor diagnosis in a statement on Feb. 23.

"At the beginning, we didn't want everyone to know it, truthfully," he said. "I wasn't actually against it, but people close to me did not want to. One of the problems is usually people feel sorry for you too much, and you want to forget it but people remind you about it."

Amirov's doctors are still not clear if there was any correlation of the tumor and the original hit he suffered.

"Anything could have provoked it," he said.

Amirov has been admired by the Maple Leafs and their fans for his positive outlook following his diagnosis and credits his faith for helping him get through the rough spots.

"Usually people just give up with a diagnosis like that," Amirov said. "I was going to church, seeing my friends and relatives, everyone helped me. I couldn't give up. I got support."

There were difficult periods of chemotherapy. He shaved his head and began to lose his hair during radiation treatments. While recovering, he continued to train as best as he could, despite being in a weakened state.

"When I didn't want to train my parents forced me to and I'm very grateful for it and the doctor also recommended to train and not to stop," Amirov said. "Psychologically, it was more difficult than physically. But I'm a believer, I'm religious and believe in God and the faith helped me out not to fall. To be positive all the time and to have a positive outlook on everything."

Signed to a three-year, entry-level contract by the Maple Leafs on April 15, 2021, the club helped provide support for their prospect. The club recorded a video of support for the player before one of the team's practices. The club also helped cover the medical expenses.

"They helped me financially with the medication and I'm very grateful for that," Amirov said. "There was support from everywhere."

Amirov says is still taking treatments five days a week, usually at night. Some oral chemotherapy has given him bouts of dizziness but nothing major. When he was dealing with radiation he said it was "like someone put a bag over my head," and he did that while continuing to train in Germany.

The Russian prospect had his loan extended for 2022-23 with the UFA club and that will allow him to continue to receive treatment close to him. He's on the mend now and hopes his return to action is imminent.

"I believe, God willing, November," Amirov said.

Further Reading

Maple Leafs Legend Borje Salming Reveals Battle with ALS

Maple Leafs’ Prospect Knies Involved in Bizarre Goal Challenge at World Juniors

Maple Leafs’ Prospect Hirvonen Leads Finland with Three Points, Defeats Latvia at World Junior Championship