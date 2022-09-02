Maple Leafs Prospect Amirov Joins KHL Club for Season Opening Road Trip

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov has accompanied HC Salavat for their season-opening road trip, the club announced on their official Instagram on Friday morning.

The team also listed Amirov in a press release on its website, featuring a photo of the Russian forward flexing his arm.

The trip is significant, considering Amirov did not accompany the club for a pre-season tournament in Kazan.

On Feb. 23, the Maple Leafs announced that the 20-year-old prospect was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Last month, he told Russian newspaper Sport Express that he was expecting a return in November, with the possibility of October.

His agent, Dan Milstein, declined to comment when asked if Amirov's return was imminent.

The Maple Leafs selected Amirov with their first-round pick (15th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft. The forward had just one goal and three points in 10 games with Salavat during the 2021-22 season. After he was hit in the head during a regular-season game, his season came to an end as tests revealed his brain tumor diagnosis.

He spoke candidly about his recovery process and about the support he received from his friends, family and the Maple Leafs.

A return to action this weekend would be a huge step in his return to a normal life. But just being healthy enough to join the team as a manner of moral support is a win in itself.

Further Reading

Mike Babcock Resigns as Head Coach of University of Saskatchewan Men's Hockey Team

How Rasmus Sandin Can Gain Leverage With the Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs Prospect Niemela Has World Juniors Winning Goal Snatched Away by Unbelievable Defensive Play