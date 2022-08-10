Skip to main content

Maple Leafs’ Prospect Hirvonen Leads Finland with Three Points, Defeats Latvia at World Junior Championship

Roni Hirvonen had a goal and two assists as Finland cruised past Latvia in their tournament opener at the 2022 World Juniors.

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Roni Hirvonen came up with a big performance to help his team pick up a win in their first game at the 2022 World Junior Championship.

The Finnish captain had a goal and two assists as they defeated Latvia 6-1.

Hirvonen, the Maple Leafs’ 2020 second-round pick (59th overall), was dominant against a Latvian team that was taking part in its first world juniors since 2017. His first point of the game was an assist and he was the benefactor of fortunate redirection in front of the goal. Joakim Kemell’s goal from Hirvonen went off a Latvian defender which caught goaltender Bruno Bruveris out of position.

Later in the first period, Hirvonen assisted on Kemell’s second goal of the game.

In the second period, Hirvonen scored while on the power play and gave Finland a 4-0 lead.

Hirvonen was named Finland’s player of the game.

Maple Leafs prospect Topi Niemela also took part in the game for Finland. Toronto’s third-round pick (64th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft was left off the scoresheet. 

Midway through the third period, Hirvonen appeared to have connected with Niemela for Finland’s fifth goal of the game. After video review, it was determined that Niemela’s shot hit the crossbar.

Finland is expected to contend for a medal this year’s re-scheduled tournament. Both Hirvonen and Niemela were on the Finnish team that won bronze at the 2021 World Junior Championship in Edmonton last year and are expect to be key factors in Finland’s success at the tournament.

Their next game will be against Czechia on Thursday, August 11 at 2 p.m. ET.

