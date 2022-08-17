Maple Leafs’ Prospect Hirvonen Scores, Helps Finland Advance to World Juniors Semifinals

Roni Hirvonen scored Finland’s second goal of the game on the power play as they defeated Germany 5-2 to advance to semifinals at the 2022 World Junior Championship.

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ prospect set himself up in front of the net to pick up a loose puck and shot it past Germany goaltender Florian Bugl.

The Finnish captain has been a big part of a power play unit that has been the team’s biggest strength at the world juniors. They are 13-for-22 for the tournament, a staggering 59 percent.

Hirvonen has three goals and seven points in five games at the tournament.

That proficiency is a big reason why Hirvonen, the Maple Leafs’ second-round pick (59th overall) at the 2029 NHL Draft, and his teammates have advanced to this stage. The club had their hands full at times against Germany. Finland managed just two shots on goal in the second period as they only led by one goal heading into the third period.

The 20-year-old Hirvonen had two shots on goal and logged 18:14 of ice time.

Toronto’s other prospect on Finland, Topi Niemela, was held off the scoresheet.

Selected in the third round (64th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft, Niemela has had a bit of an underwhelming tournament thus far. Although he has picked up four assists through five games, perhaps more was desired from the defenseman who was named top player in his position at the 2021 World Juniors.

Niemela was Finland’s most ultiized player. The 20-year-old logged a team-high 24:25 of ice time and one shot on goal.

