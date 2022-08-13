Maple Leafs' Prospect Knies Grabs First Assist at World Juniors

Matthew Knies made his presence known on Saturday.

The Toronto Maple Leafs prospect picked up his first assist in a 7-0 victory over Austria as he helped the USA improve to 3-0-0-0 in Group B action at the rescheduled 2022 World Junior Championship in Edmonton, Alberta.

Knies, Toronto's second-round pick (57th overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft, picked up the secondary assist on USA's goal that made it 2-0 in the first period. He carried the puck up the middle of the ice before he dished it to Logan Cooley. Matthew Coronato finished off the play, beating Austrian goaltender Leon Sommer.

Knies didn't get a point on USA's first goal but still contributed to Wyatt Kaiser's tally by parking himself in front of the net for an effective screen.

Knies had previously been held without a point in the first two games in the summer edition of this tournament. He previously scored a goal for USA in their opening game last winter before the tournament was cancelled and then rescheduled.

The goal in December counts as far as his individual stats go for the tournament. But for this stage of the tournament. Knies was a +2 for the game.

Austria never stood a chance against an American club that dominated from start to finish. Knies and USA wrap up Group B action on Sunday when they take on Sweden at 10 p.m. ET. It's likely the winner of that game will decide who wins the group.

