Maple Leafs' Prospect Knies Held Off Scoresheet Through Two Games at World Juniors

The United States exploded for offense in a 7-1 victory over Switzerland on Thursday, but American forward Matthew Knies didn't pick up a single point on any of them.

That's not to say the Toronto Maple Leafs prospect wasn't a factor on the ice. The 6'3" 205lb winger used his size to impose himself in front of Switzerland's net for the duration of their match.

Knies successfully screened Swiss goaltender Noah Patenaude on Riley Duran's goal in the third period which made it 7-1 for USA, essentially doing everything but getting a point on the play.

Knies nearly picked up an assist late in the first period. Seeking the first goal of the game, The Arizona native threaded the needle on a cross-ice pass to Matthew Coronato, but Swiss goaltender Kevin Pasche (who played in the first 40 minutes of the game before getting pulled) came across to make the save.

Technically, Knies has recorded a point as individual player stats from the originally-scheduled tournament in December count. He scored a goal in USA's only game before the winter tournament was cancelled and then rescheduled for August.

Knies, Toronto's second-round pick (57th overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft, finished the game with three shots on goal. He displayed good hockey sense by using his size to win battles. He has good hands and an excellent shot, but he appeared to be just a touch slower on the ice, perhaps due to how much bigger he is than his teammates.

Knies had three shots on goal in USA's 5-1 victory over Germany to open the 2022 World Juniors.

USA resumes Group B action at the World Juniors against Austria on Saturday.

