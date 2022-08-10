Skip to main content

Maple Leafs’ Prospect Knies Involved in Bizarre Goal Challenge at World Juniors

Matthews Knies was denied an assist during USA’s World Junior Championship opener after officials review goal twice in 13-minute debacle.
Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies will probably remember his opening game at the 2022 World Juniors for being in the middle of the most bizarre review and re-review of a goal in his young hockey career.

At 11:20 of the second period with USA up 4-0, The 19–year-old Knies thought he had picked up an assist when he twice batted a puck down at Germany’s goal. His teammate, Matthew Coronato, picked up the loose puck and shot it into the net, but the goal was waved off as officials deemed it to have gone in after a high stick.

Referees reviewed the play for over eight minutes and overturned their original call and deemed it a goal for Coronato. It’s important to note that the score was 4-0 and it took over eight minutes. 

Team Germany head coach Tobias Abstreiter, clearly unhappy with the decision, challenged the play for goaltender interference. After another four-and-a-half- minutes, referees agreed with Abstreiter and the goal was taken away.

The whole sequence took approximately 13 minutes, just a few minutes shy of a typical intermission. And it was a goal that was not much of a factor in the game.

Knies took a cross-check to the head from Germany’s Korbinian Geibel after the play had concluded. Although he was hurt on the play, he appeared not to have been injured and continued to play in his regular shifts. 

At 6’3” and 205lbs, Knies is one of the bigger players on the American roster. USA was leading Germany 4-0 when Knies batted the puck around the net twice. He was utilized in the bumper position for USA’s top power-play unit and despite being held off the scoresheet, the Arizona-native generated many scoring chances in helping his team defeat Germany 5-1.

