Maple Leafs Prospect Niemela Has World Juniors Winning Goal Snatched Away by Unbelievable Defensive Play

Topi Niemela and Roni Hirvonen fell just short in their bid for a gold medal at the 2022 World Junior Championship, but it was Niemela’s shot in overtime that will haunt the Finnish defenseman for a while.
Toronto Maple Leafs prospects Topi Niemela and Roni Hirvonen fell just short in their bid to guide Finland to World Junior Championship gold.

Kent Johnson scored the winning goal in overtime as Canada defeated the Finns 3-2. But this was seconds after the 20-year-old Niemela’s shot in overtime was stopped on the goal line by Canada’s Mason McTavish.

It’s still a mystery how McTavish managed to keep that puck away from crossing the goal line.

McTavish first got his stick on the puck to stop it from going in. Then the puck continued to bounce on the goal line and he still managed to keep it away while both he and teammate Connor Bedard are poking away at the puck.

After the Canadians jumped out to a 2-0 lead, Finland hung in with excellent play, particularly on the penalty kill going a perfect 8-for-8.

Niemela, Toronto’s third-round pick (64th overall) at the 2020 NHL Draft, picked up the primary assist on Finland’s game-tying goal in the third period when he orchestrated a seem pass to Joakim Kemell, who finished it off by shooting the puck past Canadian goaltender Dylan Garand.

The 20-year-old Niemela finished the game with a team-high 24:44 of ice time and three shots on goal. 

The defenseman finished the tournament with six assists in seven games. 

Hirvonen logged 15:57 of ice time and had three shots on goal. He was named one Finland’s top three players when they were announced following their semifinal victory against Sweden.

Hirvonen, Toronto’s second round pick (59th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft. He had three goals and seven points in seven games.

In This Article (1)

Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs

News

