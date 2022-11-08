Maple Leafs Prospect Rodion Amirov Pauses Training to Undergo More Cancer Treatment

Rodion Amirov is pausing all training and has returned to his home to be with his family as he continues to receive treatment from a brain tumor.

“Unfortunately, at the moment, Rodion cannot train as he is undergoing additional treatments,” his agent, Dan Milstein, said in a statement on Twitter. “We would like to thank the Toronto Maple Leafs and Salavat Yulaev Ufa for their incredible support and willingness to do everything necessary for Rodion’s comfort.”

The news comes days after the Maple Leafs took part in their ‘Hockey Fights Cancer’ game on Saturday against the Boston Bruins. The game took on additional significance this year with players and staff showing their support for Toronto’s first-round draft pick (15th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft.

In an interview with Russian newspaper Sport Express last summer, Amirov remained hopeful that he could return to playing hockey in October or November. When asked about the Russian’s status on Saturday, Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe didn’t provide an update on the player, only to say "he's got a big fight on his hands here.”

The Maple Leafs also honoured Amirov last month when the player visited the team’s training facilities. They named him a member of the team’s opening night roster as a symbolic gesture.

With Amirov pausing training, it’s clear that his health is and remains the No. 1 priority and we at the Sports Illustrated Media Group wish him nothing but the best as he continues to receive treatment and fight cancer.