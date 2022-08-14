Skip to main content

Maple Leafs Prospects Hirvonen, Niemela Help Finland Steamroll Past Slovakia

Roni Hirvonen picked up a goal and an assist and Topi Niemela also had two points as Finland remained unbeaten at the World Junior Championship.
Toronto Maple Leafs prospects Roni Hirvonen and Topi Niemela continue to put up points at the 2022 World Junior Championships in Edmonton, Alberta. Finland scored early and often against Slovakia, defeating them 9-3 to remain unbeaten in Group A action.

Hirvonen, Toronto's second-round pick (59th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft,  helped get Finland's offense started in the game's opening minute when he won a puck battle along the end boards. He got the puck to Kasper Simontaival, who fired his shot through Slovakian goaltender Simon Latkoczy.

In the second period, Finland's captain for the tournament scored his only goal of the game while on the power play which made it 3-1 for Finland. 

It was the second multi-point game for Hirvonen at the tourney and he led his team with seven shots on goal and logged 20:17 of ice time. The forward opened the world juniors with a goal and two assists against Latvia. 

Niemela, Toronto's third-round draft pick (64th overall) at the 2020 NHL Draft, picked up two assists. Helping out on his team's fifth and ninth goals of the game. It was the defenseman's first multi-point game at the tournament. He finished the game with two shots on goal and an ice time of 21:30.

Next up for Finland is a game against the undefeated Canadians where the winner will secure the top spot in Group A. That game takes place on Monday at 6 p.m. ET.

