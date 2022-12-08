Maple Leafs Send Semyon Der-Arguchintsev Back to the Marlies

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced on Thursday morning that they have returned forward Semyon Der-Arguchintsev to the Toronto Marlies of the AHL.

Der-Arguchtinsev made his NHL debut against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday but was limited in action due to the penalty-filled nature of that contest. He logged 7:16 of ice time in his debut.

Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said it was hard to evaluate the 22-year-old player given the role the fourth line played in the game on Tuesday.

His removal from the roster on Thursday means Toronto will have a different look when they take on the Los Angeles Kings later in the day.

With Der-Arguchintsev back with the Marlies, the Maple Leafs are back to 22 players on their active roster and have room to add one more.

An update on Victor Mete is expected later in the day. Sheldon Keefe said he didn’t expect the defenseman to be available for the rest of the week.

TJ Brodie skated in his first full practice with the team on Monday in Dallas. Should the defenseman be ready to return, the Leafs have room on their roster now to activate him from the injured reserve.

To be updated…