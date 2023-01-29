Maple Leafs’ Sheldon Keefe Reflects on the Passing of Hazel McCallion

The Toronto Maple Leafs head coach took some time to acknowledge the former Mississauga mayor and her impact on the game of hockey.

Before Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe took questions ahead of their game against the Washington Capitals on Sunday, he started out his press availability by taking time to acknowledge the passing of former Mississauga mayor Hazel McCallion.

“Certainly a great loss today. But what a life well lived and leaves such a tremendous legacy on the city of Mississauga. But I think for women in particular and both in politics and in business and for myself as someone growing up in nearby Brampton and the impact that she made on hockey, women’s hockey for sure, but even minor youth hockey. As someone coming up to the OHL and the Mississauga IceDogs coming in and her presence and impact in growing the game were certainly felt by me. It’s a great time for celebration and reflection of a life well lived but certainly sad news today.”

McCallion passed away at age 101. She served as mayor of the city of Mississauga for 36 years and helped transform it from a rural area to the neighboring metropolis of Toronto that it serves today.

An advocate for women in hockey from the very early days, the story was also told that McCallion's passion for hockey dated back to the 40s when she also played the game.

In 1970, McCallion joined the board of the Ontario Women's Hockey Association as she continue to push for support for women to develop in the game.