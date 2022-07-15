Maple Leafs Sign Calle Jarnkrok to 4-Year, $8.4 Million Deal

The depth forward split last season between the Seattle Kraken and Calgary Flames

The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to build their roster and this time they made a lengthy commitment to a depth forward.

The club announced that they signed Calle Jarnkrok to a four-year deal with an average annual value of $2.1 million per season.

Jarnkrok was selected by the Seattle Kraken in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft. He recorded a combined 12 goals and 30 points between the Kraken and Calgary Flames last season.

The Swedish forward was utilized as Calgary's third-line centre for much of their run in the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs.

A second-round pick (51st overall) by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2010 NHL Draft, Jarnkrok didn't make his NHL debut until his NHL rights were traded to the Nashville Predators.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnson, the deal includes a limited no-trade clause.

Jarnkrok joins a handful of players who signed with the Maple Leafs since free agency opened on July 13. Toronto signed forwards Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Adam Gaudette on Wednesday.

A four-year deal is the longest commitment to a free agent the Leafs have signed in an off-season since TJ Brodie signed a four-year, $20 million deal in October of 2020.

Jarnkrok is coming off a six-year, $12 million deal originally signed with the Predators. He should help the Leafs with their two-way play. He has four goals and 19 points in 75 career playoff games.