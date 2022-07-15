Skip to main content

Maple Leafs Sign Calle Jarnkrok to 4-Year, $8.4 Million Deal

The depth forward split last season between the Seattle Kraken and Calgary Flames

The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to build their roster and this time they made a lengthy commitment to a depth forward.

The club announced that they signed Calle Jarnkrok to a four-year deal with an average annual value of $2.1 million per season.

Jarnkrok was selected by the Seattle Kraken in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft. He recorded a combined 12 goals and 30 points between the Kraken and Calgary Flames last season.

The Swedish forward was utilized as Calgary's third-line centre for much of their run in the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

A second-round pick (51st overall) by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2010 NHL Draft, Jarnkrok didn't make his NHL debut until his NHL rights were traded to the Nashville Predators. 

According to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnson, the deal includes a limited no-trade clause.

Jarnkrok joins a handful of players who signed with the Maple Leafs since free agency opened on July 13. Toronto signed forwards Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Adam Gaudette on Wednesday.

A four-year deal is the longest commitment to a free agent the Leafs have signed in an off-season since TJ Brodie signed a four-year, $20 million deal in October of 2020.

Jarnkrok is coming off a six-year, $12 million deal originally signed with the Predators. He should help the Leafs with their two-way play. He has four goals and 19 points in 75 career playoff games.

In This Article (5)

Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs
Calgary Flames
Calgary Flames
Seattle Kraken
Seattle Kraken
Nashville Predators
Nashville Predators
Calle Jarnkrok
Calle Jarnkrok

USATSI_18282620_168398845_lowres
News

Maple Leafs Sign Calle Jarnkrok to 4-Year, $8.4 Million Deal

By Inside The Maple Leafs Staff23 seconds ago
Mete
News

Maple Leafs add More Defensive Depth, Sign Mete and Benn to 1-Year Deals

By Inside The Maple Leafs Staff19 hours ago
45A1EA21-9435-4BBA-BA3A-1D2E2FD6D1CC
News

Maple Leafs Announce 44-Player Development Camp Roster

By Inside The Maple Leafs StaffJul 14, 2022
7B6C03F2-544B-400A-AAF0-299E06FC10DE
News

Ondrej Kase Signs 1-year, $1.5 Million Contract with Carolina Hurricanes

By Inside The Maple Leafs StaffJul 13, 2022
11A82566-0C44-4E4C-BB1A-32D41E9A44B0
News

Maple Leafs Sign Forward Adam Gaudette to 1-Year Contract

By Inside The Maple Leafs StaffJul 13, 2022
Mikheyev
News

Ilya Mikheyev Signs 4-Year, $19 Million Contract with Canucks

By Inside The Maple Leafs StaffJul 13, 2022
Campbell
News

Jack Campbell Departs Maple Leafs for Oilers in 5 year, $25 Million Deal

By Inside The Maple Leafs StaffJul 13, 2022
82180C6A-35C5-4386-A5BD-DC08E35AA86D
News

Maple Leafs Sign Forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel to 1-Year, $1 million Contract

By Inside The Maple Leafs StaffJul 13, 2022