Maple Leafs Sign Forward Adam Gaudette to 1-Year Contract

The Toronto Maple Leafs continued to add to their young forwards depth on Wednesday.

The club signed Adam Gaudette to a one-year contract worth $750,000.

The 25-year-old split last season with the Chicago Blackhawks and Ottawa Senators where he scored five goals and had 12 points in 58 regular season games.

The Senators elected not to tender Gaudette a qualifying offer, allowing the forward to become an unrestricted free agent.

Gaudette is the third players the Leafs signed through this route. Goaltender Ilya Samsonov and forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel both became free agents after their previous clubs didn’t tender them qualifying offers on Monday.

Samsonov signed a one-year, $1.8 million contract with the Leafs. Aube-Kubel signed a one-year, $1 million deal.

Gaudette takes a bit of a pay cut after earning $997,500 last season. The Braintree, Massachusetts native has 10 games of playoffs experience with Vancouver Canucks during that club’s run in 2020.