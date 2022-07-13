Skip to main content
Maple Leafs Sign Forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel to 1-Year, $1 million Contract

Maple Leafs Sign Forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel to 1-Year, $1 million Contract

The Stanley Cup Champion signs in Toronto after the Colorado Avalanche elected not to tender him a qualifying offer.

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Stanley Cup Champion signs in Toronto after the Colorado Avalanche elected not to tender him a qualifying offer.

The Toronto Maple Leafs continued to lean hard into young free agents on Wednesday.

The club signed forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel to a one-year, $1 million contract.

The 26-year-old Aube-Kubel joins the Maple Leafs having split last season between the Philadelphia Flyers and Colorado Avalanche. He registered 11 goals and 22 points, all with the Avalanche in 67 regular season games for the club. He also appeared in 14 games during the Avalanche’s run to the 2022 Stanley Cup.

At $1 million, Aube-Kubel’s salary cap hit comes in just a tad less than the $1.075 million he earned last season. The Avalanche didn’t tender the player a qualifying offer on Wednesday, allowing him to hit the open market.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Earlier in the day, the Leafs signed goaltender Ilya Samsonov to a one-year, $1.8 million contract. Like Aube-Kubel, Samsonov was not tendered a qualifying offer, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent.

In This Article (3)

Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs
Colorado Avalanche
Colorado Avalanche
Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Nicolas Aube-Kubel

82180C6A-35C5-4386-A5BD-DC08E35AA86D
News

Maple Leafs Sign Forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel to 1-Year, $1 million Contract

By Inside The Maple Leafs Staff36 seconds ago
B65BE1D9-95CD-47B6-BBB6-E29A1D20E01E
News

Maple Leafs Sign Ilya Samonsov to 1-Year, $1.8 Million Deal

By Inside The Maple Leafs Staff13 minutes ago
49BE8825-BA97-4AA0-9174-924DCCB70127
News

Maple Leafs Sign 2022 NHL Draft Pick Dennis Hildeby to 3-Year, Entry-Level Contract

By Inside The Maple Leafs Staff2 hours ago
D51C69D9-6B7D-453A-9500-A53A94BEDB36
News

Maple Leafs Acquire Goaltender Matt Murray from Ottawa Senators

By Inside The Maple Leafs StaffJul 11, 2022
A0D7058E-8C6B-4941-8500-829FF4936E22
News

Report: Maple Leafs will not Tender Qualifying Offer to Ondrej Kase, set to Become Free Agent

By Inside The Maple Leafs StaffJul 11, 2022
8AA18A72-EA8D-4667-B950-AD150A1439B0
News

Report: Josh Ho-Sang to Depart Maple Leafs Organization and Sign with KHL Club

By Inside The Maple Leafs StaffJul 10, 2022
FB8FB32E-1160-47D0-9569-837F34FE688D
News

Maple Leafs Select Forward Fraser Minten with Their First Pick (38th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft

By Inside The Maple Leafs StaffJul 8, 2022
Mrazek
News

Maple Leafs trade goaltender Petr Mrazek and late-first round draft pick to Blackhawks for early-second-round pick

By Inside The Maple Leafs StaffJul 7, 2022