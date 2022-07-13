Maple Leafs Sign Forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel to 1-Year, $1 million Contract

The Toronto Maple Leafs continued to lean hard into young free agents on Wednesday.

The club signed forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel to a one-year, $1 million contract.

The 26-year-old Aube-Kubel joins the Maple Leafs having split last season between the Philadelphia Flyers and Colorado Avalanche. He registered 11 goals and 22 points, all with the Avalanche in 67 regular season games for the club. He also appeared in 14 games during the Avalanche’s run to the 2022 Stanley Cup.

At $1 million, Aube-Kubel’s salary cap hit comes in just a tad less than the $1.075 million he earned last season. The Avalanche didn’t tender the player a qualifying offer on Wednesday, allowing him to hit the open market.

Earlier in the day, the Leafs signed goaltender Ilya Samsonov to a one-year, $1.8 million contract. Like Aube-Kubel, Samsonov was not tendered a qualifying offer, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent.