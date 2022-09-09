Skip to main content

Maple Leafs Sign Forward Zach Aston-Reese to Professional Tryout Contract

With training camp around the corner, the Toronto Maple Leafs look to add more bodies, and it includes forward Zach Aston-Reese.

Zach Aston-Reese will be in attendance when the Toronto Maple Leafs open up training camp later this month.

The NHL club announced Friday that they signed the forward to a professional tryout contract (PTO). 

The 28-year-old split last season between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks where he collected five goals and 15 points in 69 games.

The native of Staten Island, New York is coming off a one-year deal that paid him $1.725 million.

As training camps get closer, clubs around the NHL begin to sign players to PTOs to help fill out their lineups, while giving an opportunity for players who have yet to sign professional contracts with any particular club.

Sportsnet’s Mark Spector reported that the Edmonton Oilers also had interest in Aston-Reese.

With Toronto always in a search for forward depth, Aston-Reese’ attendance is a low-risk add for the Leafs. He’ll have to outperform signed forwards like Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Adam Gaudette if he wants to convert is PTO to standard player contract (SPC)with Toronto.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As a PTO, Aston-Reese can still sign an SPC with any other NHL club if there is interest.

Last year, the Maple Leafs signed Josh Ho-Sang to a PTO and eventually signed him to an AHL contract to play with the Toronto Marlies.

Ho-Sang ended up signing in the KHL with Salavat Yulaev for this season.

Further Reading

Maple Leafs Prospect Amirov Joins KHL Club for Season Opening Road Trip

How Rasmus Sandin Can Gain Leverage With the Maple Leafs

Marlies Re-Sign Joseph Blandisi to One-Year Contract

In This Article (2)

Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs
Zach Aston-Reese
Zach Aston-Reese

FECBA803-B3CE-4BC3-B81B-064CE28BAF17
News

Maple Leafs Sign Forward Zach Aston-Reese to Professional Tryout Contract

By David Alter
ABlandisi
Marlies

Marlies Re-Sign Joseph Blandisi to One-Year Contract

By David Alter
LeafsTavares
News

NHL Adjusts Start Time for Two Maple Leafs Regular Season Games

By David Alter
AmirovSKAphoto
News

Maple Leafs Prospect Amirov Joins KHL Club for Season Opening Road Trip

By David Alter
F6E628AF-A0CC-45B9-8299-A84F480C85F4
News

Former Maple Leafs Coach Mike Babcock Says He’s Retired, But Left a Door Open

By David Alter
Babcock
News

Mike Babcock Resigns as Head Coach of University of Saskatchewan Men's Hockey Team

By David Alter
4F9976D9-41A1-478F-8A54-82C81090BFA9
News

Former Maple Leafs Forward Phil Kessel Signs With Vegas Golden Knights

By Inside The Maple Leafs Staff
Sandin20220824
Analysis

How Rasmus Sandin Can Gain Leverage With the Maple Leafs

By David Alter