Maple Leafs Sign Keith Petruzzelli to Two-Year, Entry-Level Contract, Expected to Back Up Erik Kallgren Against Carolina

RALEIGH — The Toronto Maple Leafs were in need of another goaltender they could call up at the NHL level, and they made their choice by promoting Keith Petruzzelli.

The club signed the goaltender to a two-year, entry-level contract on Sunday, one day after Ilya Samsonov suffered a knee injury in the second period of the team’s 2-1 win against the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

Already without Matt Murray due to an adductor injury he suffered last month, the Leafs were short on goaltenders with NHL contracts in their system. Joseph Woll is still recovering from a shoulder injury from last season and 2022 NHL Draft pick Dennis Hildeby is on loan in the Swedish Hockey League.

The 23-year-old Petruzzelli is off to a hot start with the Toronto Marlies this season. He is 6-0-0 with a .922 save percentage. He also had a good showing for Toronto during the Traverse City Prospects tournament.

Originally on an AHL contract, he had to be signed to an NHL contract in order to suit up for the Maple Leafs. He is expected to back up Erik Kallgren, who will start against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena on Sunday.

The Maple Leafs were originally at the maximum-allowable 50-contract limit until 2 p.m. ET Saturday when the Washington Capitals claimed Nicolas Aube-Kubel off waivers. That opened up a slot to allow for the the Petruzzelli signing to take place.

