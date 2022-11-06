Skip to main content

Maple Leafs Sign Keith Petruzzelli to Two-Year, Entry-Level Contract, Expected to Back Up Erik Kallgren Against Carolina

The Maple Leafs were in need of another goaltender after Ilya Samsonov sustained a knee injury during the team’s 2-1 win against the Boston Bruins.

RALEIGH — The Toronto Maple Leafs were in need of another goaltender they could call up at the NHL level, and they made their choice by promoting Keith Petruzzelli.

The club signed the goaltender to a two-year, entry-level contract on Sunday, one day after Ilya Samsonov suffered a knee injury in the second period of the team’s 2-1 win against the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

Already without Matt Murray due to an adductor injury he suffered last month, the Leafs were short on goaltenders with NHL contracts in their system. Joseph Woll is still recovering from a shoulder injury from last season and 2022 NHL Draft pick Dennis Hildeby is on loan in the Swedish Hockey League.

The 23-year-old Petruzzelli is off to a hot start with the Toronto Marlies this season. He is 6-0-0 with a .922 save percentage. He also had a good showing for Toronto during the Traverse City Prospects tournament.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Originally on an AHL contract, he had to be signed to an NHL contract in order to suit up for the Maple Leafs. He is expected to back up Erik Kallgren, who will start against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena on Sunday.

The Maple Leafs were originally at the maximum-allowable 50-contract limit until 2 p.m. ET Saturday when the Washington Capitals claimed Nicolas Aube-Kubel off waivers. That opened up a slot to allow for the the Petruzzelli signing to take place.

More to come…

In This Article (3)

Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs
Matt Murray
Matt Murray
Ilya Samsonov
Ilya Samsonov

426D81E1-D509-4BB6-A39C-46D4223D3654
News

Maple Leafs Sign Keith Petruzzelli to Two-Year, Entry-Level Contract, Expected to Back Up Erik Kallgren Against Carolina

By David Alter
Samsonov
News

Ilya Samsonov Leaves Maple Leafs Game with Knee Injury, What do They do Now?

By David Alter
Salming
News

Report: Borje Salming Planning to Attend Hockey Hall of Fame Festivities as ALS Battle Continues

By David Alter
AubeKubel
News

Capitals Claim Nicolas Aube-Kubel off Waivers, What it Means for the Maple Leafs

By David Alter
Tavares2
News

John Tavares' Improvement This Season Helping Maple Leafs Through Rough Times

By David Alter
Amirov2
News

Maple Leafs Take Part in Hockey Fights Cancer Game with Rodion Amirov in Their Thoughts

By David Alter
EngvallBruins
News

Pierre Engvall Latest to Center Third Line as Maple Leafs as Team Looks for Reliable Forward Group, Where to Watch Game vs. Bruins

By David Alter
AubeKubel
News

Why the Maple Leafs Placed Nicolas Aube-Kubel on Waivers

By David Alter