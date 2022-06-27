Maple Leafs Sign Timothy Liljegren to 2-year, $2.8 Million Deal

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren avoided free agency by signing a new two-year, contract worth $2.8 million on Monday.

The 23-year-old enjoyed his first full season up with the big club. He played in 61 regular-season games while recording five goals and 23 points.

Liljegren, The Leafs' first-round pick (17th overall in the 2017 NHL Draft), became a reliable bottom pair defenseman that head coach Sheldon Keefe deployed. He found instant chemistry with Mark Giordano when the veteran defenceman joined the club in March. When needed, Keefe promoted the right-shot d-man to the middle pair.

Finishing in a tie for 11 in Calder Trophy voting this season, the Swede was due for a raise and would have become an unrestricted free agent on July 13. Now signed to a contract that carries an average annual value of $1.4 million, Liljegren and Giordano (signed to a two-year, $1.6 million contract in May) carry a combined salary-cap hit of just $2.2 million as a 5-6 defensive pair.

Leafs current cap situation

Following the transaction, the Maple Leafs have 19 players under contract and just under $5.7 million in salary-cap space, per Puckpedia.com. With Liljegren signed on, it's unclear what this means for fellow Swedish defenseman Rasmus Sandin.

The 22-year-old becomes a restricted free agent on July 13, and like Liljegren, is due for a raise. With roster spots still to fill (including who will be the team's No. 1 goaltender with incumbent Jack Campbell set to become an unrestricted free agent), the rights to Sandin could be a valuable trading chip to address other areas.

Sandin had five goals and 11 assists in 51 games this season. He missed the latter part of the regular season and the 2022 NHL Playoffs with a knee injury.