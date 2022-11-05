Skip to main content

Maple Leafs Take Part in Hockey Fights Cancer Game with Rodion Amirov in Their Thoughts

The Maple Leafs will wear lavender jerseys during warmup against the Boston Bruins on Saturday
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Toronto Maple Leafs will host the Boston Bruins on Saturday and will wear a lavender version of their jersey during the warmup for their annual Hockey Fights Cancer game.

Founded by the NHL and NHLPA in 1998, Hockey Fights Cancer has been an initiative to help bring awareness and raise funds for anyone dealing with the terrible disease. 

For the Maple Leafs, the game has a different feel with one of their own dealing with cancer.

"It hits a little bit differently with our connection with Rodion Amirov and his fight that he's in," Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe explained.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In February, the Maple Leafs announced that Amriov was diagnosed with a brain tumor. He continues to go through treatment for the disease.

Last month, the Maple Leafs had Amirov come visit the facility and he was announced as part of the team's roster for opening night as part of a symbolic gesture.

He has since returned back to Russia, but it is unclear if Toronto's first-round draft pick from 2020 (15th overall) will be ready to play anytime soon.

"He's got a big fight on his hands here,"  Keefe said.

In This Article (1)

Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs

Amirov2
News

Maple Leafs Take Part in Hockey Fights Cancer Game with Rodion Amirov in Their Thoughts

By David Alter
EngvallBruins
News

Pierre Engvall Latest to Center Third Line as Maple Leafs as Team Looks for Reliable Forward Group, Where to Watch Game vs. Bruins

By David Alter
AubeKubel
News

Why the Maple Leafs Placed Nicolas Aube-Kubel on Waivers

By David Alter
Liljegren
News

Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren Explains How Hernia was Discovered

By David Alter
GiordanoFight
News

Mark Giordano Would ‘Much Rather Play In A City That Cares’, Thrives Under Pressure for Hometown Maple Leafs

By David Alter
LeafsLines
News

Maple Leafs Line Combinations Tracker 2022-23 Season

By David Alter
Torts
News

John Tortorella Passionately Defends Maple Leafs Head Coach Sheldon Keefe: 'I Hope He Jams It To You All'

By Inside The Maple Leafs Staff
Holmberg
News

Why Pontus Holmberg Will Make His NHL Debut For the Maple Leafs Against the Flyers, Where to Watch

By David Alter