Maple Leafs Take Part in Hockey Fights Cancer Game with Rodion Amirov in Their Thoughts

The Toronto Maple Leafs will host the Boston Bruins on Saturday and will wear a lavender version of their jersey during the warmup for their annual Hockey Fights Cancer game.

Founded by the NHL and NHLPA in 1998, Hockey Fights Cancer has been an initiative to help bring awareness and raise funds for anyone dealing with the terrible disease.

For the Maple Leafs, the game has a different feel with one of their own dealing with cancer.

"It hits a little bit differently with our connection with Rodion Amirov and his fight that he's in," Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe explained.

In February, the Maple Leafs announced that Amriov was diagnosed with a brain tumor. He continues to go through treatment for the disease.

Last month, the Maple Leafs had Amirov come visit the facility and he was announced as part of the team's roster for opening night as part of a symbolic gesture.

He has since returned back to Russia, but it is unclear if Toronto's first-round draft pick from 2020 (15th overall) will be ready to play anytime soon.

"He's got a big fight on his hands here," Keefe said.