Maple Leafs’ Timothy Liljegren, John Tavares Skating Again After Injuries

Timothy Liljegren is back on the ice skating just three weeks after having hernia surgery.

The 23-year-old Swedish defenseman was skating with the Toronto Maple Leafs’ conditioning staff along with other injured players on Monday, including forwards John Tavares and Fraser Minten.

Liljegren wasn’t doing anything too strenuous on the ice. He didn’t handle any pucks and was very careful in his movement.

The Swede is coming off his first full season in the NHL where he scored five goals and had 23 points in 61 games. He signed a two-year, $2.8 million contract extension with the club this past summer.

Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas pegged Liljegren’s return around mid-November.

Tavares was also back on the ice since he injured his oblique during his first pre-season game.

On Sept. 27, Maple Leafs’ head coach Sheldon Keefe announced that he’d be without the services of his captain for a minimum of three weeks. That would make him unavailable for the start of the regular season.

Minten was also skating with conditioning staff on Monday. He was seen around Ford Performance Centre sporting a brace around his left wrist and isn’t expected to be able to join the main group of practice sessions before the regular season begins.