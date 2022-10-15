Skip to main content

Maple Leafs’ Timothy Liljegren Joins Team for Morning Skate, Return to Action Still in the Distance

The defenseman was placed on long-term injured reserve to start the season and isn’t eligible to be activated until Nov. 5 at the earliest.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After taking in his usual skating session with development and skills staff, Timothy Liljegren joined the Toronto Maple Leafs for their morning skate ahead of their game against the Ottawa Senators on Friday.

The 23-year-old Liljegren had hernia surgery before training camp opened in September and it’s certainly a good sign that he’s getting better every day. But it doesn’t appear as though the timeline for his return has changed. 

“He’s moving good and feeling good, but anytime there is something internal going on there and he’s had the repair done, they’re going to be really cautious before he gets into any contact,” Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said of Liljegren. “He’s quite a ways away.”

When training camp opened on Sept. 24, Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas put a mid-November timeline on the Swede’s return. The Maple Leafs placed Timothy Liljegren’s $1.4 million salary cap hit on long term injured reserve (LTIR) as a means to help get themselves cap compliant in time for Monday’s deadline. Even if Liljegren were to have a speedier recovery than expected, he’d be unavailable to play until Nov. 5 at the earliest given the requisite rule of missing a minimum of 10 games and 24 days under LTIR.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Liljegren signed a two-year, $2.8 million contract extension with the Leafs in June. He became a regular fixture on the right side of Mark Giordano when the veteran joined the Leafs in March.

The Leafs have had Rasmus Sandin play on the right side of Giordano with Liljegren out of the lineup.

Breaking out for his first full NHL season, Liljegren had five goals and 24 points in 74 games with Toronto in 2021-22.

 

In This Article (2)

Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs
Timothy Liljegren
Timothy Liljegren

190C85BE-5708-4159-8057-FE8DC7ADB34D
News

Maple Leafs’ Timothy Liljegren Joins Team for Morning Skate, Return to Action Still in the Distance

By David Alter
5B94BD36-B1AF-4E1B-A78E-AE76B1FFB8BA
News

Maple Leafs’ Matt Murray Injures Groin in Morning Skate, What Happens if He Can’t Play?

By David Alter
9ED502D5-7E50-4928-B3EC-F2CEDBFE9E9D
News

‘I Feel Like We Get Ottawa’s Best’: Maple Leafs Brace for Renewed Battle of Ontario with Optmism-Fueled Senators, Odds, Where to Watch

By David Alter
Simmonds
News

Wayne Simmonds Not on Toronto Marlies Opening Night Lineup, Skated with Maple Leafs Development Staff on Thursday

By David Alter
TheRockLeafs
News

The Rock Attends Maple Leafs Home Opener and Unintentionally Creates New Cheer

By David Alter
Amirov
News

Rodion Amirov Introduced as Honorary Member of Maple Leafs' Home Opening Night Roster

By David Alter
Minten
News

Fraser Minten Impressed at Maple Leafs Camp, Rewarded with Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

By David Alter
27D670DC-5DEC-4657-9859-DF08E68EB324
News

Jordie Benn Skating with Maple Leafs Development Staff, Can’t Return Until November

By David Alter