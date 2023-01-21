Maple Leafs' TJ Brodie Nearing a Return From Injury: 'We're Not Expecting It To Be Too Much Longer'

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe says TJ Brodie has been improving in his recovery from a rib injury but couldn't put a definitive timeline on the defenseman's return.

MONTREAL — The Toronto Maple Leafs had hoped that TJ Brodie would be available to the club by now. But it hasn’t worked out that way.

The veteran defenseman has been out with a rib injury since Jan. 7. Earlier this week, he began skating with conditioning staff signaling a possible return as soon as this weekend.

Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe disclosed this week that the timeline for Brodie's recovery was put at two weeks, but it's clear now that it's taking a little longer.

"I don't have a timeline other than to say that the last couple of days has been the most positive days and he's feeling better." Keefe said before his team takes on the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Saturday. "We're not expecting it to be too much longer, but it's taking a little bit longer than originally anticipated."

Brodie last played on Jan. 7 and began skating as early last this past Tuesday.

It's the second injury of the season for the 32-year-old veteran. Earlier in the season, Brodie missed nearly a month with an oblique injury sustained in November.

With Brodie absent, the Maple Leafs had to rotate No. 1 defenseman with different partners. They've since settled on moving defenseman Timothy Liljegren into that role.

Brodie had played in every game the Maple Leafs have played since he signed a four-year, $20 million contract with the club in October of 2020. He has two goals and six assists in 28 games while averaging 21:09 of ice time.