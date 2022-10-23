Maple Leafs to be Mindful of Banged Up Auston Matthews Following Win Against Jets

WINNIPEG — The Toronto Maple Leafs will continue to monitor Auston Matthews as the team continues it’s five-game road trip this week.

Matthews was the recipient of a cross-check from Dallas Stars forward Jamie Benn during the team’s 3-2 overtime win on Thursday.

Matthews did not take part in the Maple Leafs practice on Friday and he confirmed Saturday morning in Winnipeg that it was indeed the Benn cross-check that was giving him issues.

“The cross-check stung a little bit but it was just one of those things, nothing serious,” Matthews said. “It stung for about 24 hours but it feels fine now.”

This was before Matthews suited up for the team’s 4-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.

During the first period, Matthews was treated on the bench by Leafs head athletic trainer Paul Ayotte. The star forward was seen clutching the same lower-left side of his back that gave him issues at home against Dallas.

“I think there were a couple of times where maybe he looked like he was getting attention to that but when he comes back to the bench he doesn’t say anything about it,” Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said of Matthews. “I don’t think it’s anything to be too concerned about. But anytime a guy like that, as important as he is and plays as much as he does, you’re going to be mindful of what’s happening with the off days and such.”

Matthews logged 19:27 of ice time on Saturday and had his most productive game of the season with three assists. He had 13 shot attempts with five of them missing the net. Four of the five misses came in the first period when Matthews showed signs of discomfort.

The Maple Leafs are scheduled to practice in Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon before they take on the Vegas Golden Knights.