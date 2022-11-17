Maple Leafs to Debut Reverse Retro Jerseys on Saturday Against Sabres

The Toronto Maple Leafs will debut their 2022 Reverse Retro jerseys on Saturday night when the team hosts the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

Maple Leafs in-arena host Scotty Willats broke the news during the team's official pre-game show.

The jersey, which features the Maple Leafs logo from 1962 with white letters and numbers and a white yolk on the top, was worn by Willats himself. He was sporting what the William Nylander jersey will look like.

It's Toronto's second Reverse Retro jersey. The 2021 version sported the 1967 Maple Leafs logo enlarged on a blue and gray jersey and received mixed reviews.

The uniform will be Toronto's fourth variation this season. Outside of their traditional home and road jerseys, the Leafs wore the Justin Bieber collaborated flipside jersey on the road against the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 29.