Skip to main content

Maple Leafs to Debut Reverse Retro Jerseys on Saturday Against Sabres

Toronto Maple Leafs in-arena host Scotty Willats broke the news during the team's official pre-game show.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Toronto Maple Leafs will debut their 2022 Reverse Retro jerseys on Saturday night when the team hosts the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

Maple Leafs in-arena host Scotty Willats broke the news during the team's official pre-game show.

The jersey, which features the Maple Leafs logo from 1962 with white letters and numbers and a white yolk on the top, was worn by Willats himself. He was sporting what the William Nylander jersey will look like.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It's Toronto's second Reverse Retro jersey. The 2021 version sported the 1967 Maple Leafs logo enlarged on a blue and gray jersey and received mixed reviews.

The uniform will be Toronto's fourth variation this season. Outside of their traditional home and road jerseys, the Leafs wore the Justin Bieber collaborated flipside jersey on the road against the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 29.

In This Article (1)

Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs

ReverseRetro
News

Maple Leafs to Debut Reverse Retro Jerseys on Saturday Against Sabres

By David Alter
Samsonov1
News

Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov Not Expected to Return This Week

By David Alter
Sandin
News

Maple Leafs Trying to Help Rasmus Sandin Regain His Confidence

By David Alter
916B8233-1ED3-49D9-85D0-7E3EDAEBE497
Analysis

Matt Murray Made Timely Saves, Showing Why he Might be Worth the Maple Leafs’ Bet

By David Alter
Tavares
News

Maple Leafs' John Tavares Scores 400th NHL Goal Against Penguins

By David Alter
5D91A312-DE74-43D7-A5F0-4B972AC9C82D
News

Maple Leafs’ Michael Bunting Looking to Reignite his Game By Going to the Net

By David Alter
SandinLilJegren
News

With Veterans Out, Maple Leafs Look to Liljegren and Sandin to Establish Themselves as Top-4 Defensemen

By David Alter
64B54BA6-6CCF-4B36-A021-37C9DF4C2F68
News

Maple Leafs’ Joseph Woll Finally On the Mend After Shoulder and Ankle Injuries

By David Alter