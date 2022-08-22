Maple Leafs Return to Traverse City for Prospects Tournament, Schedule Released

Toronto Maple Leafs rookies will be on display again in September when the club heads to Traverse City, Michigan for the annual prospects tournament hosted by the Detroit Red Wings.

The games will take place from Sept. 15-19 and Toronto appears to be the only team of the five to have a game against all four of the other clubs taking part.

Date/Time Home Visitor Rink Thurs. Sept. 15, 6:30 p.m. ET Dallas Stars Toronto Maple Leafs CI - Molon Rink Fri. Sept. 16, 6:30 p.m. ET Toronto Maple Leafs St. Louis Blues CI - Molon Rink Sun. Sept. 18, 2:00 p.m. ET Toronto Maple Leafs Columbus Blue Jackets CI - Molon Rink Mon. Sept. 19, 11:00 a.m. ET Detroit Red Wings Toronto Maple Leafs CI - Molon Rink



The Maple Leafs first signed on for the Traverse City tournament in 2019 and this will mark their third consecutive year of participation (2020 canceled due to COVID019 pandemic). Before 2019, the Maple Leafs worked in tandem with the other Canadian teams in the Eastern Conference for their rookie showcase. In 2018, the Maple Leafs went to Laval, Quebec. Toronto hosted their own tournament in 2017 and spent previous years in London, Ontario.

The Maple Leafs will announce a roster closer to the start date. Players on loan to European clubs or committed to NCAA teams are not expected to take part, with those respective seasons well underway.

Toronto is scheduled to open up their training camp just a couple of days after the rookie tournament concludes.