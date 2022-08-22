Skip to main content

Maple Leafs Return to Traverse City for Prospects Tournament, Schedule Released

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be the only Canadian team taking part in the five-day rookie tournament joining the Detroit Red Wings, Dallas Stars, Columbus Blue Jackets and St. Louis Blues.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Toronto Maple Leafs rookies will be on display again in September when the club heads to Traverse City, Michigan for the annual prospects tournament hosted by the Detroit Red Wings.

The games will take place from Sept. 15-19 and Toronto appears to be the only team of the five to have a game against all four of the other clubs taking part.

2022 Maple Leafs Rookie Tournament Schedule

Date/TimeHomeVisitorRink

Thurs. Sept. 15, 6:30 p.m. ET

Dallas Stars

Toronto Maple Leafs

CI - Molon Rink

Fri. Sept. 16, 6:30 p.m. ET

Toronto Maple Leafs

St. Louis Blues

CI - Molon Rink

Sun. Sept. 18, 2:00 p.m. ET

Toronto Maple Leafs

Columbus Blue Jackets

CI - Molon Rink

Mon. Sept. 19, 11:00 a.m. ET

Detroit Red Wings

Toronto Maple Leafs

CI - Molon Rink


The Maple Leafs first signed on for the Traverse City tournament in 2019 and this will mark their third consecutive year of participation (2020 canceled due to COVID019 pandemic). Before 2019, the Maple Leafs worked in tandem with the other Canadian teams in the Eastern Conference for their rookie showcase. In 2018, the Maple Leafs went to Laval, Quebec. Toronto hosted their own tournament in 2017 and spent previous years in London, Ontario.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Maple Leafs will announce a roster closer to the start date. Players on loan to European clubs or committed to NCAA teams are not expected to take part, with those respective seasons well underway.

Toronto is scheduled to open up their training camp just a couple of days after the rookie tournament concludes.

In This Article (1)

Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs

E6898E96-97B1-425E-8FCE-F3101B5C6657
News

Maple Leafs Return to Traverse City for Prospects Tournament, Schedule Released

By David Alter
EdgePhotoStory
News

WWE Superstar Edge Talks Maple Leafs, Team-Specific T-Shirt and Return to Toronto

By David Alter
59D148F4-ED63-4F5A-863D-EC44C81B8D08
News

Maple Leafs Prospect Niemela Has World Juniors Winning Goal Snatched Away by Unbelievable Defensive Play

By David Alter
46FB6749-B23A-4919-9ACB-2345E3FABAB4
News

Leafs Prospect Niemela Assists on Only Goal to Help Finland Advance to Final at World Juniors

By David Alter
Kadri
News

Former Maple Leafs Forward Nazem Kadri Plans to Bring Stanley Cup to Toronto

By David Alter
Kadri
News

Former Maple Leafs Forward Nazem Kadri Signs Seven-Year, $49 Million Deal With Calgary Flames

By Inside The Maple Leafs Staff
7C582C78-EEE5-43DE-B060-2699B22797E2
Marlies

Toronto Marlies sign Brandon Kruse to One-Year Deal

By David Alter
CFAC823D-2181-495B-A013-3421953FA5BC
News

Leafs Prospect Knies, USA Upset by Czechia at World Juniors

By David Alter