Maple Leafs to Sell Borje Salming Tribute Patch to Support ALS Action Canada

When Toronto Maple Leafs legend Borje Salming lost his battle with ALS last week, the team wore a patch on their jerseys to honor the ‘King’.

The team will wear the patch again for the first time at home when they host the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday, but fans of the team will be able to purchase the patch individually.

Proceeds from the sales of both the patch and the reverse retro jerseys and the patch will go to support ALS Action Canada.

“On behalf of ALS Action Canada, the first and only ALS patient-led advocacy organization in this country, we thank the Toronto Maple Leafs for its generosity in supporting our work to help ALS families urgently access new drug therapies, get better access to clinical trials, and push for increased research funding for cure,” Toronto Maple Leaf alumnus, ALS advocate and ALS Action Canada Board Member Mark Kirton said in a statement released by the team. “Borje Salming’s death reminds us all that it is time to raise our voices and come together as a country to end this horrific and torturous disease now.”

Salming passed away last week at after succumbing to ALS, a progressing nervous system diseases for which there is no cure.

The Hockey Hall of Famer dislcosed in August that he had been diagnosed with the diseases. The Leafs legend was honoured at Scotiabank Arena earlier this month.