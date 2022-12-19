Skip to main content

Maple Leafs to Wear Black Justin Bieber Collaboration Flipside Jerseys For At Least Three More Games This Season

The Toronto Maple Leafs teased three additional dates for the alternate jerseys including their Next Gen game on Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Get ready to see a lot more of the Toronto Maple Leafs in black.

The club teased three additional dates in which they will wear their Justin Bieber-collabed black flipside jerseys, beginning with the Next Gen game on Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Two additional dates were teased on the team’s social media channels on Monday morning. They’ll wear the black jerseys on Jan. 27 at home against the Ottawa Senators and at home against the Florida Panthers on Mar. 29.

The Maple Leafs have already donned the black jerseys this season, wearing them on the road for the first time on Oct. 29 against the Los Angeles Kings.

SI.com has learned that more dates could be added for the black jerseys. The Leafs also wore a reverse retro jersey for two games this season as part of a league-wide promotion with Adidas. There are no plans for the blue-and-white design from the 60s to return this season.

Unveiled last season as part of a collaboration with Justin Bieber’s drew house collection, the Maple Leafs wore the black jerseys for the first time on the road this season against the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 29. The jerseys debut last season.

The team debuted the jerseys during last season’s Next Gen game on Mar. 23 against the New Jersey Devils.

Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs

