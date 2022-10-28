Skip to main content

Maple Leafs to Wear Flipside Next Gen Jerseys Against Kings on Saturday

Introduced last season as part of a collaboration with Justin Bieber’s drew house collection, the Leafs will wear the black jerseys for the first time while on the road.
LOS ANGELES — The Toronto Maple Leafs will wear their black jerseys introduced last season. And for the first time, they have brought them on the road. 

The club confirmed that the jerseys made in collaboration with Justin Bieber will be worn on Saturday when the Maple Leafs visit the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena.  

On Mar. 22 the Leafs unveiled a new uniform in collaboration with Bieber, the NHL and Adidas. It features a black base with blue and white Maple Leafs logo and accenting. They wore it the following day as part of their Next Generation Game, an initiative spotlighting youth, since 2017. 

“They’ve been a real hit,” Maple Leafs captain John Tavares said  “More of a modern look, something unique and pretty cool.”

It is the first reversible jersey in North American professional sports, according to a joint press release out forth by the team. 

“My love for the Maple Leafs has always been a big part of who I am, and my passion for the team, and the passion of millions of fans, is stitched into this Next Gen sweater,” Bieber said in a statement when the jerseys were released. “I’m grateful to the Leafs for the chance to team up again to create something so authentic for the team and its fans.”

With Toronto wearing black, the Kings will wear their white jerseys. 

Bieber, who was born in Stratford, Ontario, has a residence in nearby Beverly Hills. So it makes sense for Toronto’s first road game with this design to take place in his backyard. 

