Maple Leafs Unveil Reverse Retro Jersey For 2022-23 Season

The Toronto Maple Leafs have unveiled their reverse retro look for the 2022-23 and on the surface it appears to be an improvement from their look during the 2021 season.

The jersey pattern looks to be a take on the team’s early 2000s third jersey, with the stripes on the arm moved higher up and reverse colour scheme. The logo is also modified to look like the one they used for most of the time from 1940-1966.

It is the second time the Maple Leafs are taking part in the Adidas Reverse Retro jersey collection.

During the 2021 season, the Leafs wore a jersey pattern that resembled the 1980s and early 1990s while wearing the 1967 Leafs logo on the front.

Instead of wearing blue and white, the Leafs swapped out the white for grey to mostly mixed reviews.

Maple Leafs/Adidas

The new jersey is available to purchase on Nov. 15.