Skip to main content

Maple Leafs Unveil Reverse Retro Jersey For 2022-23 Season

The Toronto Maple Leafs will wear a jersey that has an opposite pattern from their early 2000’s playoff run, while sporting their logo for much of the 40s through 60s.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Toronto Maple Leafs have unveiled their reverse retro look for the 2022-23 and on the surface it appears to be an improvement from their look during the 2021 season.

The jersey pattern looks to be a take on the team’s early 2000s third jersey, with the stripes on the arm moved higher up and reverse colour scheme. The logo is also modified to look like the one they used for most of the time from 1940-1966.

46ACD609-82D2-472E-BA51-666549E734A8

It is the second time the Maple Leafs are taking part in the Adidas Reverse Retro jersey collection.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

During the 2021 season, the Leafs wore a jersey pattern that resembled the 1980s and early 1990s while wearing the 1967 Leafs logo on the front.  

Instead of wearing blue and white, the Leafs swapped out the white for grey to mostly mixed reviews.

A938799B-FFBC-4E92-8DE7-10C2E40000CC

The new jersey is available to purchase on Nov. 15. 

In This Article (1)

Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs

538F4658-7128-431C-863D-74B3351DB8B2
News

Maple Leafs Unveil Reverse Retro Jersey For 2022-23 Season

By David Alter
Robertson
News

Nick Robertson, Victor Mete to Make Maple Leafs Season Debuts Against Dallas Stars, Odds, Where to Watch

By David Alter
3C0DA627-7C8D-4660-A872-0B4D5664AF50
News

Sheldon Keefe Clarifies Comments About Maple Leafs ‘Elite Players’

By David Alter
3E034DC0-FBA2-4295-9AC4-6F02D4778253
News

Maple Leafs Place Jake Muzzin on Injured Reserve, Out Minimum Seven Days

By David Alter
AD3E4DAB-FDEE-4C4E-98DE-FA1983910C1A
Marlies

Marlies Sign Danny DeKeyser to Professional Tryout (PTO)

By David Alter
62FE7B55-C4F0-4C3E-A24A-E9E5E46E7D2A
Analysis

The NHL Salary Cap Might Go Up By $4.5 Million Next Season, How Will That Affect the Maple Leafs?

By David Alter
A4DAFFF2-D1B3-4444-A5AC-488BB0F93289
News

Maple Leafs Fans Voiced Frustration by Booing Team During Loss to Coyotes

By David Alter
3E034DC0-FBA2-4295-9AC4-6F02D4778253
News

Maple Leafs’ Jake Muzzin Leaves Game Against Coyotes With Neck Injury

By David Alter