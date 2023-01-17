Maple Leafs Update TJ Brodie’s Rib Injury, How Long he Will Remain Out of the Lineup

TJ Brodie has resumed skating since sustaining a rib injury and the Maple Leafs defenseman is expected to be out until approximately Jan. 21.

TJ Brodie is expected to be out for another four days as the Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman works his way to return from a rib injury.

"They had told me to expect it to be about two weeks," Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "He's trending that way."

Brodie last played on Jan. 7 and that would put his timeline for a return at approximately Jan. 21. He skated with conditioning staff before the team's optional morning skate against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday.

It's the second injury of the season for the 32-year-old veteran. Earlier in the season, Brodie missed nearly a month with an oblique injury sustained in November.

With Brodie out of the lineup, Morgan Rielly has been skated with a rotating cast of defensive partners. He's expected to skate with Timothy Liljegren against the Panthers on Tuesday.

Brodie had played in every game the Maple Leafs have played since he signed a four-year, $20 million contract with the club in October of 2020. He has two goals and six assists in 28 games while averaging 21:09 of ice time.