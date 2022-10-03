Skip to main content

Maple Leafs Using Swivel Vision Goggles Tech to Help Goaltenders, Murray Prepare for Season

The googles have no lenses and essentially block out peripheral vision to help athletes use the center of their eyes.

Before the Toronto Maple Leafs took the ice for practice on Sunday, goaltenders Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov worked with newly-installed goaltending coach Curtis Sanford on some drills.

But there was a new wrinkle added as the goaltenders were sporting some new eyewear.

There are no lenses on them. Just rubberized blinders intended to block your peripheral vision.

“It’s just a tracking aid that forces you to use the middle of your eyes and the strongest part of your eyes,” Murray explained. “It just gets you in the rhythm of moving your head and tracking the puck.”

Murray says he’s used the tech before this season. The goggles, made by Swivel Vision and retail for $30, just narrow your sight. 

The technology has been adopted by many different sports leagues and positions where developing the habit of moving of your head is paramount. 

Football receivers have used it to make sure they are moving their had to track the course of a pass from their quarterback. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In Major League Baseball, Yasmani Grandal has used it to help with his catching and former Major Leaguer Shin-Soo Choo used the goggles at times in the batting cages before games.

Sanford isn’t the only goaltending coach to used the tech. Avalanche goalie coach Jussi Parkkila would have the goaltender who wasn’t scheduled to start in games wear the goggles.

“I think it’s something that is gaining traction across the league, based on what Curtis has told me,” Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said. 

The Maple Leafs overhauled their goaltending this season. In addition to adding Murray and Samsonov, the club hired Sanford to become their new goaltending coach after parting ways with Steve Briere, who had served in the post for the last seven seasons (Briere was hired by the Seattle Kraken to become their new goalie coach this season).

With a new goaltending boss comes new methods and this appears to be one of the ways in which Sanford is preparing his goaltenders for the upcoming season.

“It’s kind of like a tunnel vision,” Leafs goaltender Erik Kallgren said. “You’ve got to be more precise tracking the puck.”

In This Article (3)

Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs
Matt Murray
Matt Murray
Ilya Samsonov
Ilya Samsonov

C34E53E7-161C-4C05-AB41-717039C59EA1
News

Maple Leafs Using Swivel Vision Goggles Tech to Help Goaltenders, Murray Prepare for Season

By David Alter
B2E8985E-D8B7-46DC-8B8C-11A73CE03F34
News

Pierre Engvall Skates, Joins Teammates for Maple Leafs Practice

By David Alter
4D417B8E-0177-48EA-A7C4-B5D90CC386D4
News

Rasmus Sandin Taking Nothing for Granted Despite Opportunity for More Playing Time with Maple Leafs

By David Alter
896B9C7E-A91B-4762-9824-7D0DD8FF5938
News

Maple Leafs’ Jake Muzzin Doesn’t Call his Back Discomfort an Injury

By David Alter
A3EC1D62-BCB9-491C-B232-8AC737631EBF
News

Playing on the top line against an Ottawa Senators squad with many of their best talent, Nick Robertson’s offensive explosion and growing confidence is exactly what the Maple Leafs wanted.

By David Alter
9051C9BC-FBF5-4B1C-834D-B5030D31AF90
News

Maple Leafs’ Carl Dahlstrom Out Six Months with Shoulder Injury, Jordie Benn out Minimum Three Weeks

By David Alter
D75F5D32-72F9-4963-8781-A600F24F5CEB
News

Fraser Minten’s Training Camp Likely Finished with Maple Leafs

By David Alter
2DBDF0B7-2141-4F50-869B-6850F319ADEB
News

Ilya Samsonov Gets Net for Maple Leafs, Potential Third Line on Display Against Senators, Where to Watch

By David Alter