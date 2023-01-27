Maple Leafs’ Victor Mete Back on the Ice After Lower-Body Injury

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ defenseman has been out since Dec. 6.

Victor Mete is back on the ice.

The Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman skated with conditioning staff before the team took the ice for their morning skate ahead of their game against the Ottawa Senators.

Mete sustained a lower-body injury and has not played since Dec. 6 against the Dallas Stars. Following the game, Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said training staff told him they didn't think the injury was serious.

Recently, Keefe confirmed that the lower-body injury was more serious than they had previously thought.

Mete, who is from nearby Woodbridge but has been living in Kleinbrug, signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with the Maple Leafs in July. It's been a turbulent year for the 24-year-old defenseman who has dealt with multiple injury. Off the ice, he had to deal with the tragic loss of his maternal grandfather, who was one of the victims of a mass shooting in Vaughan.

Mete has two assists in 11 games this season.