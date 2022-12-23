Maple Leafs’ Victor Mete Thanks Everyone for Support Following Death of Grandfather in Vaughan Shooting

Mete issued a public statement for the first time since the passing of his grandfather in a mass shooting in Vaughan, Ontario.

Victor Mete issued a statement on his Twitter account on Thursday following the death of his grandfather, Vittorio Panza, who was one of the victims of a mass shooting in Vaughan, Ontario on Sunday.

“On behalf of my entire family, I would like to say thank you to everyone for their condolences, prayers, and support during this terrible time,” Mete’s post said. “Our hearts are also with the other victims and their families that are going through this unspeakable tragedy. Thank you to all of the first responders for your brave response on Sunday and to YRP for your continued support. RIP Nonno.”

York Regional Police were called in to respond to an active shooting situation on Sunday where a 73-year-old suspect was shot and killed, not before he allegedly killed five others and injured another.

On Tuesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs confirmed that one of the victims in the shooting was Mete’s maternal grandfather.

“The Toronto Maple Leafs are shocked and saddened by the tragic shooting that took place in Vaughan this past Sunday," the statement read. “Our hearts go out to Victor and his family, to all the families and friends of those affected, and to the local community.”

Mete’s statement on Thursday was his first since the tragedy unfolded. He’s currently recovering from a lower-body injury sustained on Dec. 6 against the Dallas Stars.

The entire team is currently on a holiday break and will return to action on Dec. 27 against the St. Louis Blues.