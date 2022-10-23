Maple Leafs' Wayne Simmonds Proved He 'Still Has Juice In The Tank' in Win Against Jets

WINNIPEG — The Toronto Maple Leafs knew they needed reinforcements when they brought Wayne Simmonds and Kyle Clifford back into their lineup.

What they got was a spark and a reminder of what they knew they always had.

Simmonds and Clifford both assisted on David Kampf's game-winning goal as Toronto's reshaped fourth line came through in the clutch in a 4-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.

Brought into the lineup to help keep things in order given the penalty-filled games that occur when Toronto and Winnipeg meet, Simmonds and Clifford didn't show any signs of rust.

While both had to deal with being waived at the start of the year, it was an entirely new process for the 34-year-old Simmonds.

With his NHL career continuing on Saturday, Simmonds easily fulfilled the physical element of his game by leading Toronto with three hits, but it was the play he made on Kampf's goal that demonstrated that the Scarborough native has plenty of game left.

"I just grabbed [the puck] and I saw someone coming up behind me so I just tried to throw it there as soon as possible and Kampfer just had a nice shot and put it in the net," Simmonds said.

Before Saturday's game, Simmonds wasn't 100 percent sure he'd ever wear the Maple Leafs' jersey in a game ever again. One day before clearing waivers, Toronto reportedly shopped Simmonds to other teams. When he did clear, Simmonds opted to stay working out with the Leafs' development staff rather than report to the Toronto Marlies.

An injury to goaltender Matt Murray last week opened up three roster spots for Toronto. But he had to wait another couple of games before his chance to resume his career on Saturday.

"The two to three weeks have been a long haul for me," Simmonds said. "I just stayed patient and I'm willing to do whatever it takes to help the guys out and I'm here for the boys. I love these guys."

Simmonds joined the Maple Leafs at the beginning of the 2020-21 season on a one-year deal worth $1.5 million. He fit in quickly and demonstrated a knack for offense early in the season. At times, he was slotted into Toronto's top-six forward group before a broken wrist seemingly derailed his momentum.

Since that time, the veteran player has had to deal with heavier competition among the group of forwards. And the decline began when he was a healthy scratch for the first time last season during different stretches of games.

Through it all, he's made it clear that he never wanted to leave Toronto and is eager to prove his worth to the club.

"Wayne's a guy who had made a lot of plays in this league," Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said.

When Keefe took newcomer Nicholas Aube-Kubel out of the lineup to make room for Simmonds, he explained that it wasn't an indictment on the former Colorado Avalanche forward but also said he didn't do enough to be excluded from the mix of players who might come out.

And while Simmonds is being judged through the same lens, his performance warrants more looks.

"I know I still have some juice left in the tank and I know I can still play," Simmond's said"