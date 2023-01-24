Maple Leafs' William Nylander ‘Not Too Worried’ About NHL All-Star Snub

William Nylander has been on a heater as of late but doesn’t seem to be put off about his omission from the 2023 NHL All-Star Game.

William Nylander continued to add to his breakout season on Monday after notching two goals and two assists in a 5-23 win against the New York Islanders on Monday.

After the game, the 26-year-old forward was asked about his reaction to not making it to the NHL All-Star Game.

"Look, we’ve got two great guys that made the team," Nylander said referring to both Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews. "I’m not too worried about it."

The NHL announced its All-Star Game Roster in two different stages. The first round included one player from each team being named to the event, which will take place in South Florida on Feb. 3 with the Skills Competition followed by the game itself on Feb. 4.

Marner received the nod in the first round after a standout first half of the season that also saw the forward break the franchise record points streak at 23 games.

After those players were announced, a fan voting element was used in aiding to decide which of the remaining players would go.

With each division only having room for two extra skaters and one goalie, Nylander's chances were slim. In the end, Matthews and Boston's David Pastrnak received the only skating spots left.

"Obviously, it would be fun, They’re two incredible players so I’m just happy to see them go," Nylander added.

After Monday's game, Nylander leads the team in goals with 26, although Matthews is right behind him at 25. He also moved into a tie for the team lead in points with Mitch Marner at 56 after his four-point night.

Clearly, the snub isn't phasing the Swedish forward.