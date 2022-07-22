Skip to main content
Maple Leafs Wish Ian Scott Well Following Retirement Announcement

Once a promising goaltending prospect in the Maple Leafs' system, the club did not extend the player a qualifying offer this month. Scott announced his retirement due to injuries.
Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Maple Leafs Assistant GM Hayley Wickenheiser spent more time seeing Ian Scott away from the ice than she did on it.

"It was mostly in the gym riding the bike in conversation," Wickenheiser said. "I feel a lot for Ian."

On Thursday afternoon, Scott took to his personal Instagram account to announce his retirement from the game at age 23.

"No athlete wants to make this kind of post but I have decided to step away from playing hockey," Scott said. "Over the past few years I’ve been battling injuries and working hard to get back to full playable health but unfortunately I have decided to take a step back & start a new life chapter."

Although the specific injury wasn't disclosed, the goaltender has dealt with nagging hip issues.

"It's never easy to see a player that young who has dealt with pretty significant hip issues to have to retire and transition," Wickenheiser said of Scott. "I feel for him, that's not an easy decision."

On Dec. 20, 2019, Scott underwent hip surgery to correct ongoing issues related to impingement syndrome. Since the procedure, Scott played in just seven professional hockey games and just one with the Toronto Marlies.

Scott spent four seasons with the Prince Albert Raiders. In his last season, he was named the CHL's goaltender of the year in 2019, a season in which he led his club to a WHL title and was named playoffs MVP with a .925 save percentage.

A fourth-round pick (110th overall) in the NHL Draft, the Maple Leafs did not tender the goaltender a qualifying offer to retain his rights.

"He's a great kid," Wickenheiser said. "He'll land on his feet for where he ends up next in hockey."

Maple Leafs Wish Ian Scott Well Following Retirement Announcement

