Marlies Captain Rich Clune Retires, Joins Maple Leafs Development Staff

Toronto Marlies captain Rich Clune is retiring from hockey and will immediately join the Toronto Maple Leafs development staff, the club announced on Thursday.

“Rich is in a class of his own when reflecting on the impact he has made on the Toronto Marlies,” said Ryan Hardy, Maple Leafs Assistant General Manager, Minor League Operations. “He is celebrated by all those who played and worked with him for the professionalism he exhibited day in and day out, the contagious energy that extended from the gym to the ice and the compassion he demonstrated for his teammates and all members of this club. We’re thrilled to have him join the player development staff and to continue delivering his invaluable support and guidance within our organization.”

Clune played in 120 NHL games split between the Los Angeles Kings and Nashville Predators before signed on with Toronto in the summer of 2015. It was around that time that Clune opened up about his substance abuse and mental health issues. Outside of hockey, Clune enjoyed other activities like boxing and took acting classes. Two years ago, he released a documentary about his substance abuse issues called ‘My Name is Dicky”.

Throughout his time in Toronto, Clune spent most of its with the Toronto Marlies where he collected 25 goals and 34 assists in 256 regular season games and recorded five points in 20 playoff contests, capturing the Calder Cup championship with the Marlies in 2018.

Clune was named the ninth captain in Marlies history at the beginning of the 2020-21 season and served as alternate captain in each of his previous seasons with the club.

In the fall of 2015, Clune was signed to a two-way NHL contract and was called by to the Maple Leafs roster. He appeared in 19 games and recorded four assists.

