Martina Ortiz Luis 'To Step Away' from Maple Leafs Anthem Singer Position

Martina Ortiz Luis took to her social media accounts on Friday to announce that she is stepping away after six years as the Toronto Maple Leafs' anthem singer.

"It's pained me to make this decision, but I will not be returning as the Leafs full-time anthem singer this season," Ortiz Luis said as part of the lengthy statement.

"I've had some amazing opportunities to travel & work on projects I'm truly passionate about that I'm itching to share with you..."

Ortiz had been the Maple Leafs' anthem singer since 2016 and speculation began to surface that she may be stepping away when the Maple Leafs' parent company — Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment — put out a casting call for auditions for anthem singers for the Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors.

In addition to her singing, Ortiz Luis has established an acting career. She played Rachel Valdez on the Syfy series 'Wynnona Earp'.

The Maple Leafs have been trying out different anthem singers during the preseason. It's unclear at this point if a regular singer will be installed in time for the club's home opener on Oct. 13 against the Washington Capitals.