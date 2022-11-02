Skip to main content

Matt Murray 'A Ways Away' From Returning to the Maple Leafs Lineup

The goaltender has been skating as he works toward a return from an adductor injury. But doesn't appear to be on track to return in the immediate future.
Matt Murray is back on the ice.

The Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender has been doing light drills with goaltending coach Curtis Sandford as he works toward a return to the team's lineup.

Murray sustained an adductor injury during the morning skate of his scheduled Maple Leafs home debut on Oct. 17. The team put a timeline of a minimum of four weeks for his injury.

"He's a ways away," Keefe said of Murray's timeline on Tuesday.

During his on-ice session on Wednesday, Murray was limited in his movement. He stayed on his skates and didn't go into the butterfly position which can be a strain on the hips and groin area.

Until the goaltender can do that without any apprehension, it's not expected that the 28-year-old would return anytime soon.

The Maple Leafs acquired Matt Murray on July 11 in a trade with the Ottawa Senators that included some draft picks. Ottawa also ate 25 percent of Murray's $6.25 million cap hit remaining for this season and next. He made his Leafs debut on Oct. 12 in a 4-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens. He allowed four goals on 23 shots.

Once Murray is healthy enough to return, the other issue is finding room for the goaltender to come off long-term injured reserve. With a $4.6875 million cap hit, the Maple Leafs would have to find room for him on the roster. The Leafs currently have approximately $5.6 million in space (Per Puckpedia.com) with their current roster. Timothy Liljegren's imminent return this weekend will reduce that number. There is also the uncertainty of if and when defenseman Jake Muzzin will return. 

