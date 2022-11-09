Matt Murray ‘Feeling Good’, Might Return to Maple Leafs Lineup on Weekend as Goaltender is ‘Day-to-Day’

Matt Murray said he was disappointed and frustrated when he suffered a torn adductor while taking part in a morning skate on Oct. 15.

“I tried not to sit with those emotions for too long,” Murray said. “I just turned my energy and focus into the rehab and the rehab is going incredibly well.”

The Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender took part in his first full practice since his injury. He got through the session without any restrictions, a positive sign that he might be able to return to the lineup soon.

“Right now it’s a day-to-day type of thing,” Murray said of his recovery. “See how I feel. Just take things one day at a time.”

The oft-injured Murray had never had this particular type of ailment before. At the time of the injury, the Leafs put a timeline of a minimum of four weeks before the goaltender could return.

“In my mind, he’s probably ahead of schedule,” Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said of Murray. “This weekend was a goal they were sort of targeting as long as it continued to progress well. We’re on track here but we have to make sure we’re smart about it.”

In addition to being physically ready, the Leafs are being careful in declaring the goaltender available for the weekend. Toronto doesn’t have a game until Friday when they host Murray’s former team, the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Ilya Samsonov continued to skate on his own before practice and is ahead of schedule in his recovery from a knee injury. Keefe initially thought the goaltender would be out for more than a week. That could still end up being the case as he’ll need a few practice sessions and need clearance from the medical staff before he can return.

With both players out, Erik Kallgren has been the No. 1 goaltender. He picked up his first win of the season on Saturday in a 3-1 win against the the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.

Kallgren has posted a 1-0-1 record with a .912 save percentage in his three appearances since relieving Samsonov on Nov. 5.

The Leafs signed and subsequently called up Keith Petruzzelli to back up Kallgren for the past two games. But with Murray’s possible return, it’s not clear if Petruzzelli will make his NHL debut anytime soon.