Mike Babcock Resigns as Head Coach of University of Saskatchewan Men's Hockey Team

The former Toronto Maple Leafs head coach departs after serving as a volunteer bench boss of the Canadian University.
  Author:
  Publish date:

Mike Babcock is no longer head coach of the University of Saskatchewan men's hockey team.

The collegiate program made the announcement on Thursday and installed Babcock's associate coach, Brandin Cote, as interim boss. 

"I'm excited for Brandin and his family," Babcock said in a team statement. "He is prepared to be a highly successful coach. I believe he will elevate the Huskies play and profile even further. I look forward to seeing him continue down the path of what promises to be an incredible career."

Babcock joined the Huskies on Feb, 20, 2021 on a "full-time volunteer basis for the next two seasons." The volunteer element was an important distinction, as the former NHL head coach of 17 seasons is still getting paid by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

On May 15, 2015, the NHL club hired Babcock to become head coach of the club on an eight-year contract worth a reported $50 million. He was dismissed from his duties on Nov. 20, 2019 and that original deal is set to expire at the end of the upcoming season.

It's not clear, what plans, if any, Babcock has for the upcoming season.

Babcock led the Huskies to a 13-7 regular season record before falling to the Calgary Dinos in a best-of-three series in the Canada West quarter-final.

"I'd like to thank Mike Babcock for his mentorship and commitment to the program over the past year," Cote said. "I look forward to building upon the rich foundation of history and excellence that is synonymous with Huskie men's hockey."

Babcock guided the Detroit Red Wings to a Stanley Cup in 2008 and coached Canada's men's team to Olympic gold medals in 2010 and 2014.

