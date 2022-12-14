Skip to main content

Mitch Marner Extends Maple Leafs Points Streak to 23 games with Primary Assist on John Tavares' Goal Against Ducks

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner continues grow that points streak record, this time extending it to 23 games with an assist on John Tavares' goal in the first period against the Anaheim Ducks.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Mitch Marner's points streak seemingly has no end.

The Toronto Maple Leafs' forward extended his franchised record points streak to 23 games with a primary on John Tavares' goal that made it 2-0 against the Anaheim Ducks at 8:41 of the first period.

Marner became just the 12th player in NHL history to put together a points streak of 23 games or more.

The 25-year-old broke the franchise points streak record on Nov. 30 against the Tampa Bay Lightning as part of a two-goal performance, eclipsing the previous mark of 18 that was jointly held by Darryl Sittler and Ed Olczyk.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Marner has recorded at least one point in 28 of Toronto's 30 regular season games.

Developing...

In This Article (2)

Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs
Mitchell Marner
Mitchell Marner

Marner66
News

Mitch Marner Extends Maple Leafs Points Streak to 23 games with Primary Assist on John Tavares' Goal Against Ducks

By David Alter
Samsonov
News

Why Ilya Samsonov is Starting Against the Ducks and how the Maple Leafs' Will Use Their Goalies Going Forward

By David Alter
MarnerBobblehead
News

Reverse Retro Maple Leafs Mitch Marner Bobblehead Released

By Inside The Maple Leafs Staff
Benn
News

Jordie Benn Looks Back on Latest Injury, When he Might Return to Maple Leafs' Lineup

By David Alter
Nylander23
News

Maple Leafs' Sheldon Keefe Believes William Nylander 'Can and Should be in That Top Elite Tier of Players' in the NHL

By David Alter
Marner3
News

Crowd Erupts as Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner Extends Points Streak to 22 Games Against Flames

By David Alter
EA2F3DDA-7084-44F8-8ACA-997437E5D271
News

What the Maple Leafs Want to See From Denis Malgin Back in a Top-Six Forward Role

By David Alter
Robertson3
News

Maple Leafs’ Nick Robertson Out Six-to-Eight Weeks With Shoulder Injury

By David Alter