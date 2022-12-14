Mitch Marner Extends Maple Leafs Points Streak to 23 games with Primary Assist on John Tavares' Goal Against Ducks

Mitch Marner's points streak seemingly has no end.

The Toronto Maple Leafs' forward extended his franchised record points streak to 23 games with a primary on John Tavares' goal that made it 2-0 against the Anaheim Ducks at 8:41 of the first period.

Marner became just the 12th player in NHL history to put together a points streak of 23 games or more.

The 25-year-old broke the franchise points streak record on Nov. 30 against the Tampa Bay Lightning as part of a two-goal performance, eclipsing the previous mark of 18 that was jointly held by Darryl Sittler and Ed Olczyk.

Marner has recorded at least one point in 28 of Toronto's 30 regular season games.

Developing...